Ukraine president offers government posts to opposition leaders
January 25, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine president offers government posts to opposition leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered two opposition leaders top government posts on Saturday, the presidential website said after the two sides met for talks aimed at seeking an end to a violent political crisis.

Former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk would be offered the post of prime minister and Vitaly Klitschko, an internationally known boxer, would be proposed as deputy prime minister responsible for humanitarian issues, the website said.

If Yatsenyuk accepts the post of prime minister the president would be ready to accept the resignation of the government of Mykola Azarov, the website said.

