Lithuanian ex-fin min to be Ukraine anti-corruption tsar
December 10, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Lithuanian ex-fin min to be Ukraine anti-corruption tsar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Former Lithuanian finance minister Algirdas emeta is to become Ukraine’s new anti-corruption tsar after winning the backing of the Kiev government and its Western lenders, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday.

emeta, who was until recently the European Union’s Commissioner for Taxation and Customs Union, Audit and Anti-Fraud, will monitor business dealings and handle complaints about corruption that has long blighted the country.

His role will have no legal powers but is based on a deal struck in May by the government and international financing institutions providing Kiev aid including the IMF, EBRD and European Investment Bank.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich

