FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ukrainian protest leaders say no talks until Yanukovich meets demands
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 11, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Ukrainian protest leaders say no talks until Yanukovich meets demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes spelling of Arseny Yatsenyuk)

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian protest leaders on Wednesday said they would not hold talks with President Viktor Yanukovich until their demands, including that he resign, were met.

Oleh Tyahnibok called an invitation earlier on Wednesday by Yanukovich to dialogue “a farce and a comedy.”

He and fellow protest leader Arseny Yatsenyuk said they would not hold talks with the president to end a political crisis after more than two weeks of protests until their demands had been met.

Opposition leaders are calling for Yanukovich and his government to resign, for the release of what they say are political prisoners and for riot police suspected of violence against protesters to be punished. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.