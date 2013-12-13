FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All three Ukraine opposition leaders to attend compromise talks with Yanukovich
December 13, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

All three Ukraine opposition leaders to attend compromise talks with Yanukovich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - All three Ukrainian opposition leaders said they would attend talks with President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday to try to find a compromise in a crisis that has brought hundreds of thousands out on to the streets.

“We will pass on to him (Yanukovich) your demands. We will fight for our general victory,” said Arseny Yatsenyuk, a former economy minister, told crowds on Kiev’s Independence Square.

The two other opposition leaders, world heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko and far-right nationalist Oleh Tyahnybok stood alongside him as he spoke.

