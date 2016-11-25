FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EBRD will buy stake in Ukraine's Oschadbank if reforms are met - Oschadbank
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 9 months ago

EBRD will buy stake in Ukraine's Oschadbank if reforms are met - Oschadbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest state-owned bank, Oschadbank, said on Friday the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was prepared to buy a stake in it provided changes are made to its management and operational and financial performance.

"The EBRD is prepared to support the government and Oschadbank on the path of transformation and in the future invest in the share capital ... on condition the bank achieves key targets," Oschadbank said in a statement ahead of a joint briefing with the EBRD. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.