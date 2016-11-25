EBRD will buy stake in Ukraine's Oschadbank if reforms are met - Oschadbank

KIEV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest state-owned bank, Oschadbank, said on Friday the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was prepared to buy a stake in it provided changes are made to its management and operational and financial performance.

"The EBRD is prepared to support the government and Oschadbank on the path of transformation and in the future invest in the share capital ... on condition the bank achieves key targets," Oschadbank said in a statement ahead of a joint briefing with the EBRD. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)