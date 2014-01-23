FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yanukovich calls emergency parliament session to end crisis-web site
January 23, 2014

Ukraine's Yanukovich calls emergency parliament session to end crisis-web site

KIEV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday called for an emergency session of parliament to end the crisis in the country which has brought thousands of anti-government protesters on to the streets and caused violent clashes with police.

“Mass unrest has been accompanied by violence, bloodshed, fires. That means that today the situation must be settled immediately,” the presidential web site quoted him as telling parliament speaker Volodymyr Rybak.

Rybak was quoted as saying he would immediately sign an order for parliament, which is in recess, to be recalled early next week.

