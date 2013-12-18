Ukraine PM says $15 bln Russian aid will revive economic growth

KIEV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on Wednesday praised an $15 billion aid package from Moscow as a “historic” deal that would allow the ex-Soviet republic to revive economic growth.

Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced the bailout for Kiev on Tuesday after talks in Moscow.

“The president reached agreement on exceptionally beneficial conditions for crediting Ukraine’s economy, which allows us to carry out wide-ranging plans for economic modernisation,” Azarov also said during a government sitting.