FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian police enter square occupied by protesters
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 11, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian police enter square occupied by protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police reoccupied part of the square in central Kiev on Wednesday where protesters have been demonstrating against the government’s decision to pull out of negotiations on a trade pact with the European Union and rebuild economic ties with Russia.

Reuters witnesses said a singer on a stage in the centre of Independence Square urged police not to carry out their orders and not to harm the protesters.

Some of the protesters held their mobile phones in the air like candles and sang the national anthem. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Richard Balmforth, Alisse de Carbonnel, Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Richard Balmforth and Christopher Wilson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.