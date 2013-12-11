Ukrainian police enter square occupied by protesters

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police reoccupied part of the square in central Kiev on Wednesday where protesters have been demonstrating against the government’s decision to pull out of negotiations on a trade pact with the European Union and rebuild economic ties with Russia.

Reuters witnesses said a singer on a stage in the centre of Independence Square urged police not to carry out their orders and not to harm the protesters.

Some of the protesters held their mobile phones in the air like candles and sang the national anthem. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Richard Balmforth, Alisse de Carbonnel, Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Richard Balmforth and Christopher Wilson)