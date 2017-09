KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police and Interior Ministry troops have left protest sites in the capital Kiev, witnesses said on Wednesday.

Several columns of riot police started leaving their positions around the protesters’ camp in Independence Square and moved away from City Hall, which is occupied by demonstrators. The protesters could by late morning move freely around central Kiev. (Reporting by Gleb Garanich, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)