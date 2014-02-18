FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine police move in on Kiev's Independence Square after day of violence
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine police move in on Kiev's Independence Square after day of violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s riot police advanced on Kiev’s Independence Square, focal point of 12 weeks of unrest against President Viktor Yanukovich, on Tuesday after a day of violent clashes with anti-government protesters near the parliament building.

But, though there was some fighting intially with protesters on the tops of barricades, riot police stopped on the edge of the area where thousands of activists are gathered and did not advance on to the square.

State security forces gave protesters until 6 p.m. to end public disturbances or face “tough measures”. It was not clear if this also meant ending the mass protest on Independence Square, known locally as the Maidan, where opposition activists have been camped since early December.

A working group under Yanukovich urged opposition leaders to intervene to stop an escalation of the conflict and the risk of it spiralling into “armed conflict”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.