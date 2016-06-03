FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine leader sees dividend payout cap lifted in June
June 3, 2016

Ukraine leader sees dividend payout cap lifted in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank will be ready this month to lift restrictions imposed on dividend payouts for 2014 and 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday.

“I believe, in the nearest time, in June, the National Bank will be ready to take a decision on removing limits on dividend payouts to investors, both for 2014 and 2015,” Poroshenko told a news conference.

“In conditions of an improving investment climate, I believe that this will come as a rather long-awaited decision which will remove a huge bundle of problems.” (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

