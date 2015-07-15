UPDATE 1-Ukraine will not roll back reform agenda - PM Yatseniuk

(Adds quotes, background)

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko would veto any bills passed by the country’s parliament that threatened to roll back Kiev’s reform agenda, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund warned Ukraine on Sunday not to backtrack on reform plans, saying a package of seven bills, if adopted, would “significantly” hurt efforts to shore up Kiev’s finances.

Another proposed bill, on converting foreign exchange loans to hryvnia, would hurt Ukraine’s banks, the IMF has warned.

Asked at an event at think-tank Chatham House what would happen if Ukraine’s parliament passed laws that risked interfering with its IMF programme, Yatseniuk said reform plans would not be halted.

“Yes, it is true that some political forces want to roll back on the reform agenda but we are united with the president,” Yatseniuk said.

“Even in case if any populistic bill will be on the floor and the government will pass this bill, the president will definitely veto it. No chances to stop reforms.”

More than 6,500 people have been killed and more than a million displaced since conflict between separatists and government forces broke out in eastern Ukraine in April last year.

Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of arming and supporting the pro-Russian rebels, but Russia denies it. Yatseniuk said Moscow had not honoured a ceasefire deal signed in Minsk early this year.

“Russia is not willing to implement Minsk,” Yatseniuk said.

“But we are whiter than white in implementing Minsk. We will be the last to say Minsk is dead. There are fingerprints of President Putin on the Minsk deal. He is obliged to implement it.” (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker; editing by Andrew Roche)