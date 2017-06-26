(Adds finance minister quote, details, background)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, June 26 The chief executive of Ukraine's
largest lender, PrivatBank, who was appointed after its
nationalisation in December, plans to step down in the near
future, the bank said on Monday.
The announcement comes days after the government announced
the bank would need a further capital injection of $1.5 billion
to stay afloat.
CEO Oleksandr Shlapak "soon plans to complete his
anti-crisis tenure," the bank said in a statement that praised
Shlapak's role in stabilising the lender after it was placed
under state control.
The bank's board will decide whether to accept his
resignation at a meeting at the end of July, it said.
Neither PrivatBank nor the finance ministry, which controls
the lender, gave detailed reasons for the resignation. Shlapak
is seen as a possible contender to take over the reins as
central bank governor after Valeria Gontareva resigned in May,
leaving her deputy in temporary charge.
PrivatBank was taken under state control with the backing of
Ukraine's top creditor, the International Monetary Fund, after
risky lending practices left it with a capital shortfall of more
than $5.5 billion.
The nationalisation has so far cost taxpayers $4.3 billion,
but an Ernst and Young audit of the lender's 2016 annual report
showed that, as forecast by the central bank, additional funds
were needed to meet capital adequacy requirements.
This will be a further burden on Ukraine's already strained
public finances and will mean more has been spent on
recapitalising PrivatBank since December than the annual defence
budget amid a long-running conflict with Russia-backed rebels.
"I am grateful to Oleksandr Shlapak for his important
contribution to stabilizing the bank," said Ukrainian Finance
Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk in a statement.
"The next leader should be a professional who will continue
to develop the bank, attract investors and prepare the bank for
a transparent privatization in the future."
