8 months ago
REFILE-EBRD says could take stake in Ukraine's PrivatBank after clean up
December 19, 2016 / 10:29 AM / 8 months ago

REFILE-EBRD says could take stake in Ukraine's PrivatBank after clean up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word 'at' in quote in paragraph 1)

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Bank For Reconstruction And Development could take a future stake in Ukraine's PrivatBank if the recapitalisation and clean up of the lender goes well, a top EBRD official said on Monday.

Frances Malige, the EBRD's regional head that oversees Ukraine told Reuters: "When the time comes we are going to look at developing a relationship with the institution, meaning lending money or investing in equity."

"If we are lucky we can start looking at that in 2017. If it goes well we may, but if not, it may be later," Malige said.

Ukraine declared the country's largest lender insolvent on Monday and said it was bringing it under state control.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
