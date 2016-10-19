FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ukraine proposes Dec auction of Odessa fertiliser plant -media
October 19, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 10 months ago

Ukraine proposes Dec auction of Odessa fertiliser plant -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's State Property Fund has proposed selling a state-owned fertiliser plant in Odessa on December 15 at a starting price of 5.16 billion hryvnia ($200 million), two local news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The privatisation is a test of the government's promise to implement economic reforms and tackle corruption. A previous attempt to sell the plant collapsed amid warnings by the International Monetary Fund that the process was deterring credible foreign investors.

The government is expected to announce a decision on when to sell the plant on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jason Neely)

