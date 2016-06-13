Ukraine sets Odessa Portside Plant auction for July 26

KIEV, June 13 (Reuters) - The auction of Ukraine's state fertiliser group Odessa Portside Plant (OPP) is set for July 26, the country's state property fund said on Monday.

The auction, the first major privatisation since a 2014 uprising brought in a pro-Western leadership, is seen by Ukraine's allies as a test of its ability to attract vital foreign investment and improve transparency in line with a $17.5 billion aid programme from the International Monetary Fund.

Applications for the auction should be submitted by July 18, 2016. The reserve price is 13.175 billion hryvnias ($527.84 million).

The International Monetary Fund and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have said that the reserve price is too high and that could deter reputable foreign investors from bidding.

However, Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman ruled out making any change to the price. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)