FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine issues warrant for businessman on state property theft charge
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 20, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine issues warrant for businessman on state property theft charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s prosecutor general said on Thursday it had issued a warrant to find and detain Serhiy Kurchenko, the chairman of energy firm Vetek, on suspicion of stealing state property.

Prosecutors said the business activities of multi-millionaire Kurchenko, whose industrial empire grew rapidly under ousted president Viktor Yanukovich, had caused more than 1 billion hryvnias ($100 million) damage to national interests.

“The general prosecutor of Ukraine has declared Serhiy Kurchenko a suspect in the theft of state property of state firm Ukrgasdobycha together with other persons,” the prosecutor general said in a statement, referring to another energy firm.

It said investigators were trying to determine Kurchenko’s whereabouts.

Kurchenko was placed on a European Union sanctions list earlier this month, but he said that the move was a result of a “misunderstanding”.

Local media have reported that Kurchenko left Ukraine in February for an unknown destination.

Since Yanukovich fled Ukraine, Russian forces have occupied its Crimea region and President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty making the region part of Russia after a weekend referendum. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Ron Popeski and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.