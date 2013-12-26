FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Ukraine's long-term outlook to stable from negative
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

S&P revises Ukraine's long-term outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said on Thursday it revised the outlook on Ukraine’s long-term sovereign ‘B-’ rating to stable from negative, citing reduced external and fiscal funding challenges thanks to the recent financial aid from Moscow.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that the $15 billion in direct financing, which Russia announced... should cover (Ukraine‘s) government’s external financing needs over the next 12 months,” it said in a statement.

Russia agreed to bail out Ukraine by purchasing its sovereign bonds after Kiev performed a sharp foreign policy U-turn and shelved plans to sign deals on political association and free trade with the European Union in late November.

