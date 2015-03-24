FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign ratings
March 24, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ukraine’s long-term issuer and government debt ratings to ‘Ca’ from ‘Caa3’, citing the government’s plan to restructure majority of its outstanding Eurobonds and other public-sector external debt.

Private creditors will incur substantial economic losses as a result of the restructuring, Moody's said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1NcsbkY)

Moody’s outlook on the country is negative, reflecting the ratings agency’s expectation that Ukraine’s government and external debt levels will remain very high despite debt restructuring and plans to introduce reforms. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

