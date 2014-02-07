FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's currency reserves fall to $17.8 bln due to debt repayments, intervention - cbank
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's currency reserves fall to $17.8 bln due to debt repayments, intervention - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves fell to $17.805 billion as of Jan 31 - their lowest level since 2006 - compared with $20.416 billion at the end of December, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank, in a statement, attributed the drop to total debt repayments of $1.1 billion, including $650 million to the International Monetary Fund, as well as central bank interventions totalling $1.7 billion on the interbank market.

The central bank in the past 10 days has intervened regularly to help the national currency, the hryvnia, which has lost about 4 percent since the beginning of the year due to the political crisis gripping the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.