Ukraine to bypass banks on restructuring offer - sources

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Ukraine will go ahead with a restructuring offer to ease repayments on US$18bn of debt without using any banks to help manage the offer, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

In a statement on August 27 announcing agreement with its key creditors, Ukraine’s ministry of finance said it wants to start the debt operation “no later than on September 15.”

The process is likely to be undertaken through a consent solicitation offer, in which “holders of each bond will vote on the debt restructuring separately,” according to Vadim Khramov, EEMEA fixed income strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Typically, banks are brought in to manage such offers, helping to identify bondholders, advising on incentive fees and crunching through the details with the client.

But because Ukraine had spent several months negotiating with an ad-hoc group of key creditors, eventually reaching an agreement, the sovereign does not feel the need to hire banks as liability management agents, said sources.

The sources added that the performance of Ukraine’s curve following the agreement, which saw bonds jump 20 points, also suggests the consent offer should get passed smoothly.

However, holders of Ukraine’s Eurobonds maturing in September and October said in a letter earlier this week they considered the proposed restructuring deal unfair due to maturity extension issues.

“It has been suggested that all bondholders should get identical packages of the new bonds,” US law firm Shearman & Sterling, representing the “group” of holders of the UK law bonds, wrote in a letter.

“Our clients consider this approach unfair, because it would defer the average maturity by more than eight years for the existing bonds due 2015 and only half a year for the existing bonds due 2023.”

The agreement with the core creditor group includes a writedown of 20% of the principal owed by the sovereign, a small increase in the coupon on most of the bonds to 7.75%, and all outstanding bonds to be rolled into nine new issues, with principal paid in nine equal amounts from 2019 to 2027, according to the ministry of finance.

Ukraine will also issue a 20-year value recovery instrument based on GDP growth.

The package, though, must be approved by creditors outside the core group.

Lazard, acting as financial adviser to Ukraine, is expected to oversee the restructuring process, which the government hopes to complete by the end of October. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)