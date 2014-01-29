FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian says to consider Kiev government to determine Ukraine aid details
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Russian says to consider Kiev government to determine Ukraine aid details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that Moscow will take changes in the Ukrainian government into consideration when determining the schedule and details of a $15 billion financial aid package to Kiev, the Interfax news agency reported.

“Our commitment to fulfilling these obligations has been confirmed. As for the schedule and parameters, this is an issue that requires further discussion with our Ukrainian colleagues and consideration of the restructuring of the government,” Ulyukayev was quoted as saying.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.