Russian says to consider Kiev government to determine Ukraine aid details

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that Moscow will take changes in the Ukrainian government into consideration when determining the schedule and details of a $15 billion financial aid package to Kiev, the Interfax news agency reported.

“Our commitment to fulfilling these obligations has been confirmed. As for the schedule and parameters, this is an issue that requires further discussion with our Ukrainian colleagues and consideration of the restructuring of the government,” Ulyukayev was quoted as saying.