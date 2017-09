MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, deflected questions on Wednesday about when Russia would release the second instalment of a $15-billion bailout package for Ukraine.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had said on Monday that Moscow would buy $2 billion of Ukrainian eurobonds this week and a Ukrainian government source had said Kiev expected the money to arrive on Wednesday.

Asked about the second instalment, Peskov said he could not comment.