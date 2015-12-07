FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No talks with Russia over $3 bln bond payment - Ukraine deputy fin min
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

No talks with Russia over $3 bln bond payment - Ukraine deputy fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has had no contact of any kind with Russia over a $3 billion bond held by Moscow and due for repayment on Dec. 20, Ukraine’s deputy finance minister said on Monday.

Russia refused to allow the bond to be included in Ukraine’s recent debt restructuring, arguing that it was made as an “official sector” bilateral loan rather than being a standard bond.

“We have had no official approach from the Russian Federation,” Artem Shevalev, told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference. “There has not been a direct contact in any way.” Asked whether there were any plans to talk with Moscow before the bond’s Dec. 20 deadline, he added: “Not that I know of.” (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.