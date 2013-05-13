FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine suspends chicken meat exports to Russia after complaint
May 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine suspends chicken meat exports to Russia after complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has barred exports of chicken meat to Russia by domestic firms including MHP while it investigates a Russian allegation of contamination, the State Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service said.

“We have temporarily suspended (exports) upon Russia’s request,” a spokesman for the service said on Monday, adding that the Russian authorities claimed they had found harmful salmonella and listeria bacteria in chicken from Ukraine.

“There will be an investigation ... We have no information so far; it is not clear in which producer’s meat they were found.”

The suspension also affects sales to Belarus and Kazakhstan, which are members of a Russia-led customs union.

MHP, which lists all the three countries among its main export destinations, could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jane Baird)

