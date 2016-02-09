FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia received Ukraine debt proposal, not yet ready for talks - TASS
February 9, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russia has received a proposal from Ukraine on restructuring its $3 billion debt but is not yet ready to begin talks on the issue, TASS news agency cited the Russian Finance Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s proposal did not acknowledge that the debt it owed to Russia was of a different nature than that owed to private creditors, TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

The proposal was sent to Russia via the German Finance Ministry, TASS reported.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

