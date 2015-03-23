Russia hasn't responded yet to debt talks invite - Ukraine fin min

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has officially invited Russia to participate in debt restructuring talks but has not yet received a response, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Monday.

Russia holds $3 billion worth of bonds that mature in December and are part of the debt Ukraine needs to restructure under an IMF aid programme agreed earlier this month.

“We have welcomed them to consultations, we have contacted them officially and we have not had a response,” Yaresko said.

“For now all we have is a variety of public statements from the Russian government,” she added. “We hope to have collaborative talks with Russia.” (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Marc Jones)