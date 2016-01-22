FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says open to good-faith talks with Ukraine on debt
January 22, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says open to good-faith talks with Ukraine on debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday Moscow was open to “talks in good-faith” with Ukraine over the debt it owed to Russia.

He also said Ukraine’s position was inconsistent as long as it insisted the debt it owed to Russia was equivalent to the debt owed to private creditors.

“Ukraine cannot claim that it is ready in good faith to negotiate and at the same time insist that they will only consider the variant which was already offered to private creditors,” Siluanov said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Jack Stubbs)

