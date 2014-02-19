FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia urges Ukrainian opposition to stop bloodshed
February 19, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Russia urges Ukrainian opposition to stop bloodshed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday demanded that Ukrainian opposition leaders “stop the bloodshed” in Kiev and said Moscow would use all its influence to bring peace to its “friendly brother state”.

“The Russian side demands that leaders of the (opposition) stop the bloodshed in their country, immediately resume dialogue with the lawful authorities without threats or ultimatums,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Ukraine is a friendly brother state an a strategic partner, and we will use all our influence in order for peace and calm to reign,” it said, without giving any detail about what steps Russia might take.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

