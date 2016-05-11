FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, Ukraine finance ministries discuss EBRD, not Eurobond row
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Russia, Ukraine finance ministries discuss EBRD, not Eurobond row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday he had discussed cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) when he spoke to senior officials from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry.

“The issue of the Eurobond was not brought up,” Storchak said in e-mailed comments, referring to Ukraine’s controversial $3 billion debt to Russia.

The talks took place in London on the sidelines of the EBRD’s annual meeting. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.