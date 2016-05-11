Russia, Ukraine finance ministries discuss EBRD, not Eurobond row

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday he had discussed cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) when he spoke to senior officials from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry.

“The issue of the Eurobond was not brought up,” Storchak said in e-mailed comments, referring to Ukraine’s controversial $3 billion debt to Russia.

The talks took place in London on the sidelines of the EBRD’s annual meeting. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)