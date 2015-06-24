FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia considers more import curbs after EU extends sanctions
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 24, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Russia considers more import curbs after EU extends sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia is considering more import curbs on Western goods, including confectionery, canned fish products and flowers, a minister said on Wednesday, part of Moscow’s response to EU sanctions over Ukraine.

Russia has said it will prolong a ban on Western food imports for six months beyond its expected expiry in early August after the European Union extended its measures.

“We are really considering other proposals on the sanction list,” Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Rossiya 24 television.

He said Russia’s own confectionery and flower industries were well developed and its fish industry was getting there.

Earlier this week, a government official said the list of banned goods “remains virtually unchanged.”

The ban, which prohibits food imports worth $9 billion from the United States, European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, was imposed for a year in retaliation for Western sanctions. The Western measures were imposed over Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and what the EU says is Russia’s support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The current Russian list of banned products includes fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper and Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.