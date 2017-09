MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the European Union on Friday of seeking to create a “sphere of influence” by pressing Ukraine to choose closer ties with the bloc at the expense of relations with Russia.

Lavrov made the remark at a joint news conference after talks with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)