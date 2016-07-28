FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia asks London court to order Ukraine to repay $3 bln Eurobond
July 28, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Russia asks London court to order Ukraine to repay $3 bln Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it had asked the London court handling a lawsuit over Ukraine's $3 billion debt to Russia to issue an expedited judgment ordering Kiev to repay the debt.

The ministry said that Ukraine had included in its defence a "series of political" arguments that do not relate to the case.

"In fact, the arguments used by the debtor are no more than a part of Ukraine's tactics to confuse the issue as much as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the ruling could come as soon as early 2017. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
