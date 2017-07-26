FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia believes UK court will uphold verdict on Ukraine Eurobond -finance ministry
July 26, 2017 / 11:36 AM / an hour ago

Russia believes UK court will uphold verdict on Ukraine Eurobond -finance ministry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry said on Wednesday it believed a London court would reject Ukraine's appeal of the ruling in a $3 billion Eurobond lawsuit.

"The Finance Ministry assumes that the facts established by the London high court will be suitable and sufficient grounds for the court of appeal to uphold the verdict in favour of Russia," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Ukraine said a London court had agreed to its request to suspend judgment until Kiev's appeal is concluded in 2018. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Louise Ireland)

