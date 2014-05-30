Russia says gas talks can continue once Ukraine payment confirmed

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister said on Friday that talks with Ukraine should be able to continue next week, with discussions on back-payments and a price for future deliveries, once Moscow can confirm receipt of a partial payment by Kiev.

“Since the end of February not a single cent has been paid for gas supplied. That is the situation,” Russia’s Alexander Novak told reporters in Berlin after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart which were mediated by the European Commission.

Russian state gas company Gazprom has received notification from Ukraine of $786 million in back-payments, "but the earliest possible time for receiving the money is on Monday", Novak said, adding that he had seen "real interest" in solving the dispute.