Russia warns West against interference in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West against interfering in Ukraine’s crisis, saying at a news conference with his German counterpart that citizens of the ex-Soviet state should be allowed to resolve matters themselves.

“We believe Ukrainians themselves should find a way out of the political crisis ... We expect all other partners of Ukraine to follow the same principle,” Lavrov said after talks with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynsk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)