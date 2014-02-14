FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia warns West against interference in Ukraine
February 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russia warns West against interference in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West against interfering in Ukraine’s crisis, saying at a news conference with his German counterpart that citizens of the ex-Soviet state should be allowed to resolve matters themselves.

“We believe Ukrainians themselves should find a way out of the political crisis ... We expect all other partners of Ukraine to follow the same principle,” Lavrov said after talks with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynsk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

