Russia sticks to non-intervention policy in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin is watching the upheaval in Ukraine “attentively” but Russia is sticking to its policy of non-intervention, President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary said on Wednesday.

“The main principle consists of not interfering in what is going on in Kiev. This has been said many times, and the Kremlin is adhering to this line,” Dmitry Peskov told news site slon.ru after the deadliest violence in a two-month-old standoff in Ukraine.