December 18, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says West still pressing Ukraine to choose Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Wednesday of putting pressure on Ukraine to choose closer ties with Europe even though Kiev has accepted an offer of financial assistance from Moscow.

Russia is “surprised by attempts to put overt pressure on the Ukrainian government, which continue despite the decisions made in Moscow yesterday,” Lavrov said in remarks to Russia’s upper house of parliament.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy Heritage

