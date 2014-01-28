Second tranche aid to Ukraine not agreed yet - Russian deputy PM

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia and the Ukraine have no agreement about a second tranche of a $15 billion loan, after Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on Tuesday, Russia’s deputy prime minister said.

“We have not had any specific agreements before the resignation Of Mykola Yanovich (Azarov) on the terms of the second tranche, the finance ministries are holding talks,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters after the Russia-EU summit in Brussels.

Russia agreed in January to help the former Soviet republic with a loan to meet its huge debt repayments. Azarov resigned on Tuesday amid a wave of unrest that swept the country.