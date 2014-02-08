FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia committed to second aid tranche to Ukraine - minister
#Market News
February 8, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Russia committed to second aid tranche to Ukraine - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia will stick to its pledge to give Ukraine a second tranche of a $15-billion loan, but has not yet allocated the sum as it waits for repayment of a $2.7 billion gas debt, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

“We will fulfil what we have promised to Ukraine, but we would like the Ukrainian side to comply with the obligations that it has committed to,” Siluanov told reporters.

The gas debt was due for repayment in late January, but Ukraine did not pay up, he said.

