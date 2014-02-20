FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin sending mediator to Ukraine at Yanukovich's request
February 20, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Putin sending mediator to Ukraine at Yanukovich's request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will send an envoy to Ukraine, at the request of President Viktor Yanukovich, to try to mediate talks between the government and opposition, Russian news agencies quoted Putin’s spokesman as saying on Thursday.

“Putin decided to send (Russian) human rights ombudsman Vladimir Lukin on this mission,” state-run RIA quoted the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying after a telephone conversation between Putin and Yanukovich. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove)

