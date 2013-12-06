FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia rebukes German minister for visit to Kiev protest camp
December 6, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Russia rebukes German minister for visit to Kiev protest camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday called participation by foreign officials in the political events unfolding in Ukraine “interference”, rebuking the German foreign minister for a visit to an opposition protest camp.

In a televised interview, Medvedev said it was fine for foreign officials to meet Ukrainian opposition leaders “but to participate in such events has, excuse me, a very simple name: interference in internal affairs.” (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

