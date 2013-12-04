FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls for "stability and order" in Ukraine
December 4, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Russia calls for "stability and order" in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia wants “stability and order” in neighbouring Ukraine, where protests have erupted over a decision to spurn a trade pact with the European Union, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a visiting Ukrainian official on Wednesday.

Medvedev told Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Boiko that the situation in Ukraine was an internal matter, but added: “It is very important that there be stability and order,” the Interfax news agency reported. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

