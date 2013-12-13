Russia says Ukraine must overcome 'tectonic split'

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Ukraine must overcome a ‘tectonic split’ in the country that threatens the existence of the state, Russian news agencies reported.

Speaking at a meeting with his Belarussian counterpart, Medvedev said the appearance of European politicians at protests in Kiev against the government’s decision to spurn a landmark EU deal in favour of closer ties with Russia, was “crude interference” in Ukraine’s internal affairs,