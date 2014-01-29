FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin tells Russian govt to honour Ukraine aid deals
January 29, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Putin tells Russian govt to honour Ukraine aid deals

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin instructed his government on Wednesday to honour agreements for Russia to lend $15 billion to Ukraine and cut the price of gas it sells to its crisis-hit neighbour.

Putin’s order, reported by Interfax news agency, underscored his pledge at a Russia-European Union summit in Brussels on Tuesday, when asked whether Russia would review the aid package if the opposition took power in Kiev.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, attending a meeting with Putin, said talks would be as soon as a new Ukrainian government is formed. Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was replaced on Tuesday in an acting capacity by Serhiy Arbuzov.

