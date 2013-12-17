FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia to convert $15 bln of reserves into Ukraine securities
December 17, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Putin: Russia to convert $15 bln of reserves into Ukraine securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia will buy $15 billion worth of Ukrainian securities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Putin said the decision to invest part of its National Welfare Fund reserves in the Ukrainian economy were “not tied to any conditions”, including the possibility of Ukraine’s joining of a Russian-led customs union.

“I want to calm you down - we have not discussed the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the customs union at all today,” Putin said.

The possibility that talks between the two leaders would lead to Ukraine’s accession to the customs union has stoked anti-government protests in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev since Yanukovich spurned a trade deal with Europe.

