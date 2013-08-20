FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says Russia has scrapped extra checks on imports
August 20, 2013 / 2:32 PM / in 4 years

Ukraine says Russia has scrapped extra checks on imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia has scrapped laborious extra customs checks on imports from Ukraine, Kiev said on Tuesday, just days after applying them in a signal to its ex-Soviet neighbour to align itself more closely with Moscow.

Ukrainian politicians had said the extra checks were motivated by Russian concerns that Kiev was getting too close to the European Union as well as differences over trade and gas prices.

“The Russian side assured (us) that as of today, additional customs control procedures do not apply,” the spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Revenues and Duties said, giving no more details.

Officials at the Russian Federal Customs Service declined to comment.

Ukraine’s largest steelmaker, Metinvest, and brewer Obolon had said the extra border checks were already hurting their operations.

Russia has made it clear it wants Ukraine to join a Customs Union of ex-Soviet states rather than sign a free trade agreement with the EU - which Kiev hopes to do in November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adviser on developing the trade union, Sergei Glazyev, said on Sunday that the extra checks on Ukrainian imports were only temporary, but that there would be more such measures if Kiev signed the association agreement. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Kevin Liffey)

