FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine to ban imports of Russian oil products - PM
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 6, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Ukraine to ban imports of Russian oil products - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to ban imports of Russian oil products, and to remove import duties on second-hand cars except for Russian ones, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The announcement is the latest move in an ongoing trade war between Russia and Ukraine that follows Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“I am asking the Ministry of Economy to prepare a mechanism for banning the purchase of petroleum products from the country of the aggressor, which is the Russian Federation,” the prime minister said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alexei Kalmykov; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.