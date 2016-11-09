Ukraine bonds caught in crossfire as Trump takes U.S. presidency

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investors dumped Ukraine's sovereign bonds on Thursday, fearing that Donald Trump's election victory will swing U.S. foreign policy towards Russia, leaving Kiev isolated between the two world powers and wrecking its fragile economy.

The dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve, shedding two to three cents. Ukraine's average yield premium to U.S. Treasuries rose as much as 84 basis points, significantly underperforming the broader emerging debt index .

Trump's ascent in recent months and the perception he is favourably inclined towards Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised unease among investors, who last year agreed to write off a chunk of their Ukraine holdings as part of an International Monetary Fund-led bailout.

Many fear that Trump, who has said he was "honoured" to have been complimented by Putin, will soften the U.S. stance on the Kremlin or even ease the sanctions put on to punish Moscow for annexing Ukraine's Crimea and for fomenting unrest in the country's east.

"It's a case of 'watch this space' but the market is probably right to increase the risk premium on Ukraine because that's one area of foreign policy where we will probably see some adjustment," said Kieran Curtis, a portfolio manager at Standard Life Investments.

Trump has hinted he might recognise Crimea's annexation and hold back from aiding the Baltic states should they be attacked by Putin, even though they are members of U.S.-led NATO. As a result, emerging market investors braced for a Trump win by buying Russian assets.

"There is clearly now a risk to sanctions, and they will probably not be tightened, and there is a risk of them being relaxed," said Evghenia Sleptsova at Oxford Economics.

She considers Ukraine's bonds, now worth 93 to 98 cents on the dollar, overvalued. Aside from Trump risks, she said Kiev's European allies were likely to be preoccupied with Brexit and upcoming elections in France and Germany.

"This is really going to be a hard year for Ukraine ... if it wasn't priced in already, without a doubt that will be priced in now."

IT'S THE ECONOMY

Bondholders' hopes centre around recovery for Ukraine, which has seen a currency collapse, a spate of debt defaults and two years of recession. The economy is expected to grow this year and Kiev has passed several key reforms demanded by the IMF.

Its restructured dollar bonds will start maturing from 2019, and after that creditors hope to collect extra annual payments linked to Ukraine's future growth.

A freer rein for Russian meddling could erode those hopes. There are also worries about the progress of reform; Odessa Governor and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili resigned last week, accusing President Petro Poroshenko of obstructing his efforts to stamp out corruption.

A shift in investor sentiment could scupper Kiev's plans for a 2017 Eurobond, said Serhiy Fursa, an analyst at Ukrainian investment bank Dragon Capital. However, that might be a positive, he said.

"Now the chances of the Ukrainian authorities swerving off course will become a lot smaller, while dependence on the IMF will get a lot bigger. It means fewer chances of not doing reforms," Fursa said in comments posted on Facebook.

Not everyone was selling, though. One factor to hold their interest is likely to be the bonds' 7.75 percent coupon.

Marco Ruijer, a portfolio manager at NN Investment Partners, reckons Trump-related fears on Ukraine are overblown. He holds more Ukraine bonds than its weight in the EMBI Global index.

"Trump will not be able to give in that easily to Russia and second, Europe plays a important part here ... The Europeans won't allow him to go too easy on Russia," Ruijer said. "Plus you get a high carry, and I am happy with that." (Reporting by Sujata Rao, Karin Strohecker and Natalia Zinets, editing by Larry King)