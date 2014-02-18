Russia says West to blame for worsening situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia blamed the West on Tuesday for an escalation of tension in Ukraine, saying it was a “direct result of connivance by Western politicians and European structures that have shut their eyes ... on the aggressive actions of radical forces”.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the Ukrainian opposition to “refrain from threats and ultimatums and establish a substantive dialogue with the authorities with the aim of extricating the country from deep crisis.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman)